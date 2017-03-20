× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 8AM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, DuPage and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 800 AM CDT

* At 353 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Estimates of between an inch and an inch and a half

have already fallen across portions of the advisory area.

Additional heavy rain will continue to move over these areas

through 5 to 6 am. Runoff from this rainfall will cause urban and

small stream flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Hammond, Bolingbrook, Orland Park,

Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield,

Calumet City, Oswego, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Lockport, New

Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island and Dolton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

