The Windy City Bulls make a visit to Sports Feed Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Monday was a rare yet fun day on the set of Sports Feed.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman got to share the stage with a mascot and a team president of the Windy City Bulls.

Needles to say that Gus T. Bull provided the entertainment while Brad Seymour gave some information on some upcoming events with the team at the end of March and the beginning of April.

It was the first time that the new NBA Developmental League team has been featured on the show, so Jarrett and Josh took some time to get to know the franchise while also sharing the stage with the active mascot.

That included a discussion about the "Staycation" promotion that's coming up over the next ten days.

To watch the segment with the anchors, Brad and Gus, click on the video above.