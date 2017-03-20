× Spring rains to visit the area in coming days

Spring began at 5:29 a.m. Monday. Almost on cue, the area received springlike weather, complete with mild temperatures and a round of thunderstorms. The storms featured frequent lightning, quarter-sized hail and drenching rainfall. Heavier rains fell south of the city, with over 1 inch recorded in the Plainfield-Romeoville area and nearly two-thirds of an inch at Midway Airport.

Chilly but dry weather is expected through midweek as high pressure dominates the Great Lakes region. By late Friday, low pressure is forecast to slowly migrate toward the Midwest, introducing milder air, and a prolonged wet period is expected to last the weekend. Current forecasts suggest the area may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain by Sunday evening. A third episode of showers and storms is likely late Monday.