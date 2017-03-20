× Significant Weather – Strong thunderstorm – until 4AM CDT for Western Kendall, northeastern LaSalle, and southeastern DeKalb Counties

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KENDALL...NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT... At 329 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leland, or near Sandwich, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel to Quarter size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Somonauk, Newark, Leland and Millington. This includes... Sandwich Fairgrounds.