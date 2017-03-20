× Significant Weather Advisory until 4:30AM CDT for a strong thunderstorm over southeastern Livingston County

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY UNTIL 430 AM CDT...

At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gridley, or 15 miles southwest of Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph.

Nickel to Quarter size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pontiac, Fairbury, Gridley and Flanagan.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 197.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…