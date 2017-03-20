× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15AM CDT for northern Will, southern DuPage, and and southeastern Cook Counties

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 222 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 315 AM CDT

* At 221 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lisle, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park,

Oak Lawn, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet

City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Lockport,

Westmont, Homer Glen and Blue Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…