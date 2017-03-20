× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:45AM CDT for northeastern Kane, Northern DuPage and northern Cook Counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 202 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017

ILC031-043-089-200745-

/O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0029.000000T0000Z-170320T0745Z/

Kane IL-DuPage IL-Cook IL-

202 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE…NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES…

At 202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rolling Meadows to near Glen Ellyn, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton,

Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Buffalo Grove and Carol Stream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Current Metro Weather radar Mosaic…