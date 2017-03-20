× Ride-share driver crashes into South Side home after passengers attack him

CHICAGO — A ride-share driver crashed into a home after his passengers beat him up.

Police say the driver picked the passengers up near 93rd and laflin earlier in the night.

He drove them around for a few hours before returning to drop them off.

That’s when police say two of the passengers hit him in the face, causing him to accidentally hit the accelerator.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One of the passengers was also hospitalized with minor injuries, the other four ran away.