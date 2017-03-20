‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Kim DePaola’s car is scene of double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ. -- A car belonging to a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star may be at the center of a double homicide.

According to TMZ, two burned bodies were found inside Kim DePaola's car. Both of the bodies had reportedly also been shot in the head execution-style.

The remains were so badly burned that investigators couldn't immediately determine the race or sex of the victims, according to PEOPLE, but later discovered they were both men.

There are reports that her son, Chris, mostly drives the car, but loaned it to a friend while he was out of town.

The friend was reportedly told by Chris to drive it back to his house and leave it -- but that did not happen apparently.

TMZ reports Chris has not been able to reach the friend and is worried.