Phil Vettel reviews Everest

Posted 10:58 AM, March 20, 2017, by

CHICAGO, Ill. -- 30 years after it first opened, Everest is still soaring above Chicago's fine dining scene. Watch Chicago Tribune dining critic Phil Vettel's review of the restaurant that sits on the 40th floor of the Chicago Stock Exchange.