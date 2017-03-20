Phil Vettel reviews Everest

CHICAGO, Ill. -- 30 years after it first opened, Everest is still soaring above Chicago's fine dining scene. Watch Chicago Tribune dining critic Phil Vettel's review of the restaurant that sits on the 40th floor of the Chicago Stock Exchange.
