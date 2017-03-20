Midday Fix: Clean your home in 10 minutes a day with tips from Simply Clean author Becky Rapinchuk

To purchase a copy of the book:
Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes A Day
Event:
March 22
7:00 p.m.
Anderson's Bookshop
123 W. Jefferson
Naperville
Disinfecting cleaner
- 1¼ cups water
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup vodka or rubbing alcohol (extra germ-killing properties in addition to the vinegar)
- 15 drops essential oils
Combine all ingredients and pour into a glass spray bottle. Spray surface and let sit 10 minutes before wiping.
Marble and granite cleaner
I am guessing that you can find more than just marble or granite to clean once you try this recipe—it’s amazing! It’s definitely one of my favorites!
- 3 tablespoons rubbing alcohol
- 1½ cups water
- 1 teaspoon castile or dish soap (if you want your spray to smell like your dish soap, use that)
Mix and store in a glass spray bottle. I use this daily on the kitchen counters—it’s perfect for granite.