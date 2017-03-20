Midday Fix: Clean your home in 10 minutes a day with tips from Simply Clean author Becky Rapinchuk

Becky Rapinchuk

www.cleanmama.net

Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes A Day

Event:
March 22
7:00 p.m.
Anderson's Bookshop
123 W. Jefferson
Naperville

Disinfecting cleaner

  • 1¼ cups water
  • ¼ cup white vinegar
  • ¼ cup vodka or rubbing alcohol (extra germ-killing properties in addition to the vinegar)
  • 15 drops essential oils

Combine all ingredients and pour into a glass spray bottle. Spray surface and let sit 10 minutes before wiping.

Marble and granite cleaner

I am guessing that you can find more than just marble or granite to clean once you try this recipe—it’s amazing! It’s definitely one of my favorites!

  • 3 tablespoons rubbing alcohol
  • 1½ cups water
  • 1 teaspoon castile or dish soap (if you want your spray to smell like your dish soap, use that)

Mix and store in a glass spray bottle. I use this daily on the kitchen counters—it’s perfect for granite.