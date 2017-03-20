Mascots cheer on young patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Usually they’re the guys rallying the crowd for their team. But today local mascots are focused on raising the spirits of these sick kids at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Southpaw, Sparky, Rooty and Sir Roland were all playing for the same side today in an effort to crush childhood cancer. They were just a handful of hundreds of mascots visiting kids across the country raising money for families battling childhood cancers and giving the little ones the boost they need to fight another day.

Mascots for a Cure is about halfway through a 36 city tour. They join forces with local sports teams along the way and visit children’s hospitals from Philadelphia to L.A.

More information at http://www.mascotsforacure.org