Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon

The National Storm Prediction Center has the portion of our area from Chicago south and east into northwest Indiana in a Marginal Risk 9dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted severe weather outlook map) for severe storms midday this Monday into the early-mid afternoon. A Marginal Risk calls for a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

The storm complex that hit our area overnight/early this morning has moved off to the east into Indiana and Ohio, but a band of showers and possibly strong/severe thunderstorms could develop midday into the early afternoon along and ahead of a weak cold front as it moves from west to east through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. The main severe weather risk with these storms will be large hail.