Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon

Posted 9:28 AM, March 20, 2017, by

The National Storm Prediction Center has the portion of our area from Chicago south and east into northwest Indiana in a Marginal Risk 9dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted severe weather outlook map) for severe storms midday this Monday into the early-mid afternoon. A Marginal Risk calls for a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

The storm complex that hit our area overnight/early this morning has moved off to the east into Indiana and Ohio, but a band of showers and possibly strong/severe thunderstorms could develop midday into the early afternoon along and ahead of a weak cold front as it moves from west to east through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. The main severe weather risk with these storms will be large hail.