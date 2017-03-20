Man shot 6 times walking into Cook County Courthouse

CHICAGO — Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times while trying to enter the Cook County Courthouse on the city’s West Side.

At about 10:19 a.m. Monday, a white van drove by when someone fired shots from the vehicle, striking the victim.

Two off-duty Chicago police officers entering the courthouse, located at 26th Street and California Avenue, witnessed the shooting and apprehended the suspect.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene. Charges are pending.

The victim sustained six gunshot wounds to the groin area and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police could not say why the victim was going to court or if the incident was gang-related.

