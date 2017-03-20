Lunchbreak: Lawd ham mercy beans, prepared by Eddie Nero, Big Ed’s BBQ

Eddie Nero
Big Ed’s BBQ
4030 Northpoint Blvd.
Waukegan
(847) 473-5333
www.bigedsllc.com
Lawd Ham Mercy Beans
Ingredients:
5 cups baked beans
2 pounds of smoked meat or ground beef
1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
1 1/2 cups green pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 1/2 cups water
2 cups ketchup
1 cup Big Ed’s BBQ Sauce (or your favorite sauce)
1 cup mustard
1 cup brown sugar
2 cups sugar
2 Tablespoons black pepper
2 Tablespoons garlic powder
2 Tablespoons salt
Directions:
Preheat large stock pot and add vegetable oil. Add green peppers, onions, season with half of the salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sauté for 5 to 10 minutes. Add smoked meat or ground beef and remaining seasoning, brown meat and drain. Add remaining ingredients and simmer over medium high heat for twenty minutes. Cook for thirty-sixty minutes in a smoker or bake in an 250 degree oven.