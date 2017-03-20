Lunchbreak: Lawd ham mercy beans, prepared by Eddie Nero, Big Ed’s BBQ

Eddie Nero

Big Ed’s BBQ

4030 Northpoint Blvd.

Waukegan

(847) 473-5333

www.bigedsllc.com

Lawd Ham Mercy Beans

Ingredients:

5 cups baked beans

2 pounds of smoked meat or ground beef

1 1/2 cups onion, chopped

1 1/2 cups green pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 1/2 cups water

2 cups ketchup

1 cup Big Ed’s BBQ Sauce (or your favorite sauce)

1 cup mustard

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups sugar

2 Tablespoons black pepper

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

2 Tablespoons salt

Directions:

Preheat large stock pot and add vegetable oil. Add green peppers, onions, season with half of the salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sauté for 5 to 10 minutes. Add smoked meat or ground beef and remaining seasoning, brown meat and drain. Add remaining ingredients and simmer over medium high heat for twenty minutes. Cook for thirty-sixty minutes in a smoker or bake in an 250 degree oven.