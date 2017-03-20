× Kristin Cavallari bids goodbye to Chicago with Instagram post

Former reality star Kristin Cavallari insists she really will miss Chicago when she and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler move away.

Cavallari has had a complicated relationship with the city, complaining in an interview in 2015 that Chicago just wasn’t home.

Then in her book she called living here a career sacrifice.

But in a new post on Instagram, she says she’ll really miss the city since all three of her children were born here.

So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place. Not only we’re all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I’ve made some amazing girlfriends …

Her husband was cut by the Bears and is now weighing his next move.