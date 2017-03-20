WATCH LIVE: FBI Director Comey testifies before Congress on Russia, wiretapping

Hoover Performs in the New Studio with Big Band Boom!

Posted 8:56 AM, March 20, 2017

Today is special to me.  I was able to perform in the newly renovated studio one.

The former home of Bozo's Circus, Garfield Goose & Friends and Ray Rayner.  That studio was built in 1961.

Now, 56 years later, it's a brand new studio with the latest updates in technology.

It was by sheer luck that I booked Chicago's Big Band Boom!

I can't think of a classier way to "debut the new" than to put our spotlights on some of the most talented musicians in town.  They made me sound like I knew what I was doing.

Thanks for letting me turn the First Day of Spring into the First Day of Swing