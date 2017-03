Today is the first day of spring — and you can celebrate with free ice cream.

To mark the traditional start of spring, Dairy Queen is giving out small vanilla cones.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

The offer is valid all day at participating stores.

The DQ’s located in malls are not taking part.

Dairy Queen is also collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Expect long lines.