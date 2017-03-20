Cubs David Ross makes his dancing debut; Teammates cheer him on

By all accounts David Ross hit a home run on the dance floor tonight during his debut on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Ross and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold danced the quick step to “Go Cubs Go.”

The pair received 7s from all four judges.

Anthony Rizzo, Jake Arrieta and others made a brief appearance to congratulate “Grandpa Rossy” on the show.

Ross, 39, is the first Major League Baseball player to join the competeition.

Shortly after he danced, the team tweeted their congratulations:

Anthony Rizzo also showed his love with several tweets.

Lady & The Gramps! @JArrieta34 & I had a great time supporting @D_Ross3. Can't wait to watch it all again in PST time. pic.twitter.com/LPpNQEOELU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 21, 2017

Fans of Ross’s professional partner Lindsay, were also pleased!

Earlier, Ross was sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

Almost time! #cubs #mlb #DWTS #LadyandtheGramp A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Bling!!! #LadyandtheGramp #DWTS #mlb #cubs A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

His teammates wished him luck before the dance too:

Can't wait to see the dance moves @D_Ross3! Make sure you all vote!! — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) March 21, 2017

Fancy footwork fest from @D_Ross3 2nite on @DancingABC boy is ready for his two step two step two step ✌🏼🕺🏼💃🏼 — Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) March 20, 2017