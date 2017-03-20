Cubs David Ross makes his dancing debut; Teammates cheer him on

By all accounts David Ross hit a home run on the dance floor tonight during his debut on “Dancing With The Stars.”
Ross and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold danced the quick step to “Go Cubs Go.”
The pair received 7s from all four judges.
Anthony Rizzo, Jake Arrieta and others made a brief appearance to congratulate “Grandpa Rossy” on the show.
Ross, 39, is the first Major League Baseball player to join the competeition.
Shortly after he danced, the team tweeted their congratulations:
Anthony Rizzo also showed his love with several tweets.
Fans of Ross’s professional partner Lindsay, were also pleased!
Earlier, Ross was sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.
His teammates wished him luck before the dance too: