Blue Buffalo, WellPet dog food recalled for possible health risk

Pet food makers Blue Buffalo and WellPet are recalling some of their products because they may have unsafe levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Blue Buffalo recalled one production lot of BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain Recipe TM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.

Click here to read Blue Buffalo’s full recall statement

Product Name UPC Code Best Buy Date BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain

Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet

Food for Adult Dogs 12.5 oz can 840243101153 June 7, 2019 (found

on the bottom of the can)

WellPet recalled cans of its Wellness ninety-five percent Beef Topper for Dogs.

Recalled Product Details:

Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs – 13.2 oz, Can UPC: 0 76344 89450 6

Best-By Dates of 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19, located on the bottom of the can

Click here to read Wellpet’s full recall statement

Dogs who eat high levels of beef thyroid hormones could show symptoms like being more thirsty, frequent urination, weight loss, increased heart rate, and restlessness. According to the recall statement, these symptoms may go away once the dog stops eating the food.

More severe symptoms could include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing, the statement said. If your pet is showing any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

“Although the WellPet Consumer Affairs team has received no reports of any health problems to date as a result of feeding this recipe, the FDA advised WellPet of three dogs that were affected. WellPet immediately initiated an investigation, and based on follow-up research, decided to recall the lots in question. The dogs are now fully recovered and doing well,” the WellPet recall said.

Blue Buffalo’s statement said no illness had been reported to them.

The FDA advises that if your pet has eaten this recalled food, and has shown any of the listed symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian.

If you have any of the Blue Buffalo food at home, you should either throw it away, or return it where you bought it for a full refund.

The WellPet food can be returned from the place of purchase in exchange for coupons. If you purchased the WellPet food online, you can return it in exchange for a Visa card, according to a customer service representative.

Any questions for Blue Buffalo, call 866-201-9072. They are open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Central Time. Customer service can also be reached via email: CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com.

Any questions for WellPet, call 877-227-9587. You can also email WellPet: wecare@wellpet.com. For more information, please visit WellPet’s website for a letter from the CEO.