AROUND TOWN: MEN’S PROFESSIONAL RACQUETBALL TOURNAMENT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 Professional racquetball Tournament March 16th -19th

www.glasscourt.com

Tournament information http://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=20314

Our facility will be hosting a Men's Professional Racquetball Tournament March 16th - 19th, 2017. We believe this is a unique opportunity to present the fastest game in the world to WGN viewers. This event will feature the top players from around the world and is offering over $20,000 in Prize Money. We were hoping that Ana could hit around with one of the Professional Players such as nine (9) time World Champion Kane Waselenchuk, or Pan American Gold Medalist Rocky Carson, and perhaps film an exhibition match between two Pro players on Friday March 10th.