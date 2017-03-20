“A Fine Romance” with Kimberly Gordon and Chicago’s Big Band Boom!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimberly Gordon with Big Band Boom! (please use the exclamation)

April 12 8PM & 10PM

FREE SHOW sponsored by WDCB​

Jazz Showcase

806 S. Plymouth Ct.

jazzshowcase.com

bigbandboom.com

As comfortable providing entertainment in a Chicago nightclub live music as we are playing a Jazz and Swing Orchestra for Weddings. Or with one of our many singers (Nicole Kestler, Kimberly Gordon, Candace Washburn) for events, art fairs, park district concerts and private/corporate parties.

Catch us at the Gallery Cabaret in Bucktown for our specialty, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s Jazz, Frank Sinatra tunes and other hits.

We are local Chicago and Chicago Suburbs Band for hire. Also We travel for Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa for special events.

What make us different? We are a unique modern big band that all ages can enjoy!