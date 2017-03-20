× $750,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

CHICAGO — Check your lottery tickets, folks! A Chicago gas station sold a $750,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Sunday’s evening drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Broadway BP, 841 W. Irving Park Road, and matched all five numbers — ­­09 – 36 – 39 – 42 – 45 — to win a $750,000 prize in the Sunday, March 19, evening drawing. The retailer will receive a bonus of $7,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.