CHICAGO PARISI SPEED SCHOOL

http://www.parisischool.com

Katalin is a native Chicagoan who grew up on Chicago and Wells in her father’s photo/art studio with mother and 2 brother. She was raised in a creative environment provided by my artistic father and brilliant mother, a Cuban exile. Katalin has been an industry leader in the fitness and martial arts industry. She began martial arts at the age of 9 and has never quit. Since then she has acquired 4 black belts and become an expert in martial arts , fitness and sports performance community. She has authored several books and starred in over 15 DVDS. Katalin was the first gym to open in the West Loop and is now the first Nationally recognized speed school in Chicago. POW! Gym is the home of the Chicago Parisi Speed School.

Her facility offers 90+ classes a week for adults and kids. She is a mother of 3 and married to a Chicago Fire-fighter. SOCIAL MEDIA FB page: https://www.facebook.com/powgymchicago/ Instagram: @ParisiChicago, @POWGYMCHICAGO Twitter -@KatalinPOWChicago