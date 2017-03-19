× Report: Bears great Gale Sayers battling dementia

KANSAS CITY — A report in the Kansas City Star says legendary Bears running back Gale Sayers is living with dementia.

The report says Sayers was diagnosed with the disease 4 years ago, but his wife believes he shows signs of dementia for years before that.

Family members believe his time playing college and professional football played a role in his dementia diagnosis.

The 73 year old Sayers has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

The Star reports that until recently, Sayers was living in a managed care facility.

Family members have now decided to take care of him at home with outside professional assistance.