Report: Bears great Gale Sayers battling dementia
KANSAS CITY — A report in the Kansas City Star says legendary Bears running back Gale Sayers is living with dementia.
The report says Sayers was diagnosed with the disease 4 years ago, but his wife believes he shows signs of dementia for years before that.
Family members believe his time playing college and professional football played a role in his dementia diagnosis.
The 73 year old Sayers has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
The Star reports that until recently, Sayers was living in a managed care facility.
Family members have now decided to take care of him at home with outside professional assistance.