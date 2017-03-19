North Carolina police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he’s disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Former Greenville Police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris. He says he supports the officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and reasonable detention, but he believes his 90-minute detention was unreasonable.

"I asked several times, 'how long of a detention do you consider to be reasonable?'"https://t.co/Ncvq0QlbYW — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) March 19, 2017

In a Facebook post, he says a customs officer told him that his name “was used as an alias by someone on some watch list.”

The 52-year-old Aden says he became a naturalized U.S. citizen at the age of 10 when he was an Italian citizen.

In his Facebook post, he writes, “If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone with attributes that can be ‘profiled.’ No one is safe from this type of unlawful government intrusion.”

Customs and Border Patrol officials didn’t immediately comment.