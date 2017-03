× Man injured in shooting outside Niles bar

NILES, Ill. — A shooting at a bar in Niles has injured one man.

It happened at about 4:00 a.m.

Police were on patrol in the area, when they heard a shot in the parking lot at Chasers Bar and Grill on Milwaukee Ave.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Lincolnwood was shot in the torso.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and is in stable condition.

Police chased a man who was fleeing the scene on foot. He was caught and is in custody.