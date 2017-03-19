Community alert goes out in Jefferson Park due to string of burglaries

JEFFERSON PARK, Ill. — A community alert to residential burglaries has been issued by the Bureau of Detectives for the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The alert gives notice to residents of the neighborhood of burglaries occurring in homes around the area. In these incidents, unknown offenders entered residences through doors or windows and took personal property and other miscellaneous items.

Four such incidents have occurred, all at relatively earlier hours of the evening or mid afternoon.

The incident times and locations are listed:

• 5700 block of W. Addison on March 05, 2017 between 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

• 6100 block of W. Newport on March 14, 2017 at 3:30 PM – 7:55 PM

• 3200 block of N. Long on March 17, 2017 at 3:45 PM

• 5500 block of W. Grace on March 17, 2017 between 4:45 PM – 10:20 PM

The Bureau of Detectives advises that residents of the area make sure all doors and windows are locked and to pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area. Also in case of encountering an incident, they advise to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information, as well as direction of where they headed

If anyone has any information, they can contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area North at (312) 744-8263.