Cat Garcia discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, he made it onto the mound in the spring.

After being held out of game action for the White Sox entire game schedule in Arizona, Carlos Rodon got his chance to take the hill for first time Sunday.

The third-year pitcher picked up right where he left off, pitching four strong innings without allowing a run while striking out five.

Rodon's prospects for the upcoming season were part of Cat Garcia's visit to Sports Feed on Sunday. The BP South Side and BP Wrigleyville writer discussed more on the White Sox along with the Cubs during her segments with Josh Frydman.

To watch Cat's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.