Anti-Trump billboard stirs controversy in Arizona

PHOENIX, Az. — A controversial billboard depicting President Trump went up in Phoenix on Friday.

The billboard shows Trump on a red backdrop in front of two mushroom clouds and giant dollar signs that at initial glance, can be mistaken as swastikas. Trump is also wearing a Russian flag pin on his lapel.

Provocative billboard in Phoenix shows Trump with mushroom clouds and swastikas twisted into dollar signs. https://t.co/HbGVwMkAMy pic.twitter.com/AYOoRM1ein — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) March 18, 2017

The billboard and the property underneath it is owned by art patron, Beatrice Moore. She hired an artist named Karen Fiorito to create it.

Fiorito has created provocative billboards in the past. In 2004, she made a billboard for her master of fine arts thesis on political propaganda at Arizona State University that depicted President George W. Bush and other government officials. The billboard said, “Dear America, we lied to you for your own good. Now trust us.”

“I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I’m just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people’s minds these days,” the billboard’s artist, Fiorito, said Friday to KPNX-TV, local news in Arizona. “Something that really concerned us was this idea of a dictatorship where things were going in a certain direction.”

Some people are not happy with the billboard.

“I gotta wake up to Nazism for the next four years,” said a man who did not provide his name to local news KNXV, “I’ve been here 35 years, this is the worst tagging stuff I’ve had in my neighborhood.”

Fiorito and Moore said they have received death threats because of the billboard.

The other side of the billboard says “Unity,” accompanied by five hands spelling out the word in sign language, reported the Arizona Republic.

Moore told local news that she plans to keep the billboard up as long as Trump is in office.