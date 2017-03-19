× A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana later Sunday night /Monday

The National Storm Prediction Center has included the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) later Sunday night into Monday.

The greatest risk here appears to be large hail, occurring with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms during the pre-dawn hours and forenoon Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front that is expected to approach our area from the west later Sunday night, passing through the Chicago area from west to east during the forenoon/early afternoon Monday.