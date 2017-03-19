5-year-old boy hit by pickup truck in Bridgeport pronounced dead

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy was was hit by a pickup truck in Bridgeport on Wednesday died two days after the incident, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police at the time said the boy was crossing the street with a 24-year-old man on Ashland Avenue and 37th Street when a pickup truck turning south hit them both.

The 41 year old driver stayed at the scene until help and police arrived.

Reports said the man was ok but the boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead there Friday at 5:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which released the information Sunday morning.

