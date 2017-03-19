2017 International Home and Housewares Show displays assortment of high-tech gadgets for the home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The 2017 International Home and Housewares Show brings buyers and sellers from around the world to Chicago for four days to see the latest products that are, or will be, coming to stores near your.

Some of the products you can find include a "cooking cam" that watches your food while you cook other things, a two-in-one oven toaster and a high-tech coffee table with a built in fridge.

The show is not open to the public but the items soon will be.

WGN's Maggie Carlo has the story.