× Two shot inside South Shore restaurant

CHICAGO, Ill. — Two people were shot inside a South Shore take-out restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say the two men may have been victims of a robbery outside the restaurant near the intersection of 79th and Essex and were shot as they ran into the store to get away.

One of the victims drove himself to a nearby hospital. The other was shot in the arm and transferred to the hospital by emergency crews.

Chicago Police are still investigating.