× Storms will open and close first week of spring

Early spring is often a turbulent period in Chicago as the clashing air masses of departing winter and approaching summer struggle for supremacy, resulting in snow, thunderstorms and wildly-fluctuating temperatures.

As astronomical spring begins at 5:29 a.m. Monday, this week’s weather will be right in step. It will start out mild with 50s both Sunday and Monday, but a sharply cooler period of mid-week 40s will follow a round of gusty Monday night thunderstorms.

Milder weather is set to return by Friday, but with a threat of potentially strong thunderstorms followed by another chill and even some snow across the upper Midwest.