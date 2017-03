× Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Rock n’ roll legend Chuck Berry died Saturday at the age of 90.

Police were called to the musician’s home on Buckner Road, outside of St. Louis, about 12:40 p.m., WGN’s sister station KTVI reported.

They found a man, who was later identified as Berry, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead about half and hour later.

This is a developing story; Check back for updates.