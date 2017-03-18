× Quacks on the tracks: NYPD rescues duck from subway line

NEW YORK — It wasn’t an ordinary police call for someone trying to duck a subway fare.

New York City officers found themselves chasing down a duck that strayed onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Friday morning.

Police arrived at the Jefferson Street station on the L line around 9 a.m. to find the duck down in the tracks.

Sick of the snow & too tired to fly, Bklyn duck tries taking #Ltrain south for warmer air. Thanks @nypdtransit @nypdspecialops for the lift! pic.twitter.com/LCbuwMdhYE — NYPD L Train (@NYPDLTrain) March 17, 2017

Officers Frantz Chauvet and Anastasiya Mishchenko and detectives Kevin Conway and Michael Black worked to rescue it.

The New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau posted video on Twitter of the officers carrying the bird along the platform, and later releasing the duck in a park from a police-tape-wrapped box.

The bird hopped out and waddled off down a snowy path.

Ducked our cops at Jefferson St, nearly roasted by the L train, apprehension went swimmingly, we'll add the return trip to his bill… 🦆 pic.twitter.com/nwHU77dPh7 — Chief Joseph Fox (@NYPDTransit) March 17, 2017

Chief Joseph Fox quipped that the “apprehension went swimmingly.”