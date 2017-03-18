Northwestern’s dream season comes to an end

SALT LAKE CITY – Northwestern’s historic run has come to an end.

But the Wildcats didn’t go down without a fight.

After trailing by as many as 22 points, Northwestern clawed back to within five on a 23-8 run with less than five minutes to play.

It could have been even closer if a few whistles went their way.

One blown call in particular, led to a four-point swing.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins received a technical foul for walking on the court and arguing after Derek Pardon’s shot was blocked from inside the basket.

Pretty sure this isn't legal pic.twitter.com/M1AEM5wzSI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 18, 2017

Collins was not the only Wildcat to take umbrage with the officiating.

One fan became a viral internet meme for his reaction to a string of calls throughout the game.

Unfortunately, time ran out on Northwestern’s Cinderella story.

Gonzaga pulled away winning by the final of 79 to 73.