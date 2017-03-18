Northwestern’s dream season comes to an end

SALT LAKE CITY – Northwestern’s historic run has come to an end.
But the Wildcats didn’t go down without a fight.
After trailing by as many as 22 points, Northwestern clawed back to within five on a 23-8 run with less than five minutes to play.
It could have been even closer if a few whistles went their way.
One blown call in particular, led to a four-point swing.
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins received a technical foul for walking on the court and arguing after Derek Pardon’s shot was blocked from inside the basket.
Collins was not the only Wildcat to take umbrage with the officiating.
One fan became a viral internet meme for his reaction to a string of calls throughout the game.
Unfortunately, time ran out on Northwestern’s Cinderella story.
Gonzaga pulled away winning by the final of 79 to 73.