NCAA acknowledges blown call in Northwestern loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - NCAA spokesman David Worlock released a statement Saturday saying that the officials missed a call with just under 5 minutes left in a second-round game between top-seeded Gonzaga and Northwestern.

Gonzaga's Zach Collins put his arm through the rim to block a shot, which the NCAA says should have been called basket interference. Replays showed Collins violated the rule and that Northwestern should have been awarded the bucket.

Three seconds later, Northwestern coach Chris Collins was given a technical foul for coming on to the floor to argue while the ball was in play.