Illini hiring Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The search for the Fighting Illini’s next coach appears to be over.

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman posted a picture he took with his new hire – Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood.

Underwood left Stephen F. Austin last March after leading the Lumberjacks to three straight NCAA berths.

In his one year in Stillwater, Underwood guided the Cowboys to a 20-win season.

Michigan knocked Oklahoma State out of this year’s Big Dance on Friday in a 92-91 seesaw battle.

Underwood will replace John Groce, whose team is still playing in the NIT.