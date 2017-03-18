Cubs victory cost Chicago $18.8 million in overtime

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Records show that the city of Chicago spent $18.8 million in worker overtime during the Chicago Cubs’ World Series title run.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2n1hpv1) obtained the records via a public records request. The paperwork shows the city spent the money on public safety, traffic management and street cleanup. The Cubs won the championship after a 108-year drought. Chicago officials say the city will cover the tab, not the Cubs.

Most of the Cubs-related overtime went to the Chicago Police Department, or about $17.2 million— $14.7 million during the World Series. Records show Chicago paid about $843,000 for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and $743,000 for Streets and Sanitation.

The Cubs rally and parade cost more than $2.5 million in police and streets and sanitation overtime.