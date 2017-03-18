Butler, second unit help Bulls beat Jazz 95-86

CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 22 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 95-86 on Saturday night.

In their second game without Dwyane Wade, who will miss the remainder of the season with a broken elbow, the Bulls leaned on their second team. Denzel Valentine, who had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

George Hill scored 18 points for Utah, while Gordon Hayward had 14. Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The Bulls, who beat Utah 85-77 on Nov. 17, swept the season series the first time since 2009-10.

Valentine’s 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 75-73 lead with 7:21 remaining. Chicago never trailed again, scoring 34 points in the final quarter.