Arrest made in Lakeview carjacking

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Police have made an arrest in the carjacking and assault of a woman in Lakeview earlier this month.

The 24 year old victim was in the back yard of an apartment building in the 3700 block of North Fremont when the attacker forced her in to the trunk of her own car and drove off.

He went nearly 20 miles to Chicago’s far South Side before crashing the car and running off.

The woman was able to free herself from the trunk and call police.

Today Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney tweeted that police made an arrest in the case and charges were pending.

Late Saturday night Chicago Police said they had charged Jarqueese O’Brian Henigan.

He’s due in bond court Sunday