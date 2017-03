Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- For the second time in five days, anti-Semitic materials have been found on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

This time, Holocaust-denying fliers and other anti-Semitic propaganda were found inside the school's library on Saturday.

On Tuesday, similar fliers were found in the same building at at other locations on campus.

The new fliers use a similar font and language to the ones found earlier in the week.