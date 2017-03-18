Actress, singer and now author Keke Palmer is sharing what she's learned so far with fans and readers in her new book, "I Don't Belong to You: Quiet The Noise & Find Your Voice." She visited our studios recently and answered questions from so Chicago area teens.
Actress and AUTHOR Keke Palmer shares some down to earth girl talk with Chicago teens
Keke Palmer on new book, answers fan questions
