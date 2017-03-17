× Wisconsin woman spikes coffee to maker her boss forget a loan

WAUSAU, Wis. — A woman in Wisconsin is accused of spiking her boss’ coffee, to make him forget that she owed him money.

Karen Zenner is charged with placing foreign objects in edibles.

Prosecutors say she put eye drops, caffeine pills, and anti-anxiety medication in her boss’ coffee for several weeks.

She wanted to make him sick enough to forget about a $2000 loan. Her boss is a diabetic. He did not get seriously ill, but his blood sugar spiked.

He also found a slimy substance in the bottom of his coffee cup.

Court documents say the victim’s son reported that a motion sensor camera at their business caught Zenner by his father’s cup.

Zenner is free on bond.

She did attempt to repay the loan, but her check bounced.

She faces up to three and a half years in prison if she’s convicted.