It's once again the time of year when the mythical St. Baldrick comes to life for an important cause.

Baldrick, combining "bald" and "Saint Patrick's Day, to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

WGN reporter Patrick Elwood has shaved his head for St. Baldrick's for many years, but the even became more personal when his daughter was diagnosed with brain tumor. She is a two-year survivor and doing great!

More info: https://www.stbaldricks.org/chicago/