× Suspect sought after skimming device found on suburban ATM

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in the southwest suburbs are looking for a man suspected of installing a skimmer on an ATM last month in Joliet.

The device can steal data from the magnetic strips on bank cards.

Police say it was placed on an ATB at a gas station sometime in the middle of February or the beginning of March.

Call Joliet police if you have any information.