Storms Monday; big rain event by Friday

Chicago’s temperatures will ride a roller coaster through the seven-day forecast cycle. It’s actually a typical March weather pattern. Readings start on the cool side Saturday, then warm to 60 degrees on Monday, cool back to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, then warm into the 60s at the end of the seven-day period. Rainfall is to arrive in two spells: as rain and thunderstorms on Monday and again Thursday afternoon through Friday. It’s too soon to speak authoritatively about conditions six to seven days ahead, but current computer models indicate the second rain event is likely to produce significant rainfall amounts.

Heat continues in the southwestern U.S. At the core of the heat, readings near or a little above 100 degrees are likely Saturday and Sunday in desert portions of California, Nevada and Arizona; 90s will occur in more widespread areas surrounding that.