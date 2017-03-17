Road rage crash and rescue caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A scary road rage incident and highway crash was captured on dashcam video in Missouri on Wednesday. The accident took place around 1 p.m. on southbound Interstate 270.

“I saw a yellow car go by, then I saw a gold Malibu and another white car driving fast. I was shocked. I figured something terrible was about to happen,” said eyewitness Bradley Derges.

Derges was right.

The gold car sped up, got in front of the yellow car, and then braked. The driver of the yellow car lost control of her vehicle, struck the inside median, and flipped four times.

Derges and other passersby came to the woman’s rescue.

“We didn’t know if car was going to catch fire, didn’t know what was going on. I knew I needed to stop,” he said.

Derges and another man busted out the window and helped carry the woman to safety. She was banged up but conscious. The other drivers did not stop.

Corporal Justin Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said an investigation is ongoing.

“The major factor contributing to road rage is going too close. Everybody gets a little aggravated when you look behind and have someone following too close,” he said.